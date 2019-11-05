DAISY the black Labrador had a lucky escape this morning (Tuesday, November 5) after falling into the River Teifi near Cilgerran and being swept away in the strong current.

The Coastguard received a call at just after 11.30am from the anxious owner and both Cardigan RNLI lifeboats and the Cardigan Coastguard rescue team were sent to the scene.

But luckily for nine-year-old Daisy, she was spotted near the Wildlife Centre by a group from Llandysul paddlers which was making its way down river.

They managed to get hold of Daisy and then transfer her across to the waiting inshore lifeboat before she was taken to be reunited with her owner and a check over by a vet.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “The dog was found safe and well and then returned to its owner.”

Safety advice to dog walkers:

Do not attempt to rescue a dog which is being swept out to sea. This is because you are likely to get in to difficulty and many dogs return to shore alive but some owners do not. Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Stay away from cliff edges – they can be crumbly or slippery when wet.

Always keep your dog on a lead near cliffs.