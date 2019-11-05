Four people have been charged following an assault in Haverfordwest which left a woman with life-altering injuries.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers attended West Court at around 8.40pm on July 3, 2018, to reports of an assault.

A woman was taken to hospital and five people were arrested.

As a result of extensive enquiries, one person was released under investigation, and charges have been brought against four others: Dean Kevin Rowlands, aged 29, of Barn Court, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of affray and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a metal bar and a crowbar.

Thomas Dane Pindair, aged 29, of Cormorant Close, Cashfields, has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, affray and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a hammer.

Kelly Elizabeth Howard, aged 30, of West Court, has been charged with two counts of affray.

Stacy Marie Davies, aged 28, of North Court, has been charged with affray.

All four have been bailed with conditions to attend Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on December 3.