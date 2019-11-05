A Saundersfoot man has denied attacking his partner, causing actual bodily harm.

Roy Colin Powis, of Bethesda Cottages, Narberth Road, pleaded not guilty to assaulting the woman occasioning actual bodily harm when he appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, October 28.

The offence is alleged to have taken place in Saundersfoot on October 26.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction to hear the case and Powis, 70, will next appear at Swansea crown court on November 29.

He was remanded into custody until his next hearing.