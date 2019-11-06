FISHGUARD YFC is celebrating victory, after being crowned the winner at the Pembrokeshire YFC county eisteddfod held at Theatr Gromlech, Crymych.

Members took part in a wide range of competitions from solo singing and reciting to sketches, mime to music, humorous duet and a choir.

Fishguard also took home the homework section cup and the cup for the overall stage competitions.

Catrin Raymond had a very successful day having won the under 26 solo and folk song, hymn singing and Song from a musical and will now go on to represent Fishguard and Pembrokeshire at the Wales YFC eisteddfod held in Wrexham on November 30. Catrin also came second in the Chair competition and third in the Crown.

Tomos Evans came third in the chair and Llinos Raymond came second in the Crown.

Fishguard's mime to music will also be performing at the Wales eisteddfod.

Fishguard YFC will be hosting a Cawl a Chân evening at 7.30pm on November 17 in Letterston Hall where they will be performing the Eisteddfod items once again.

For more information about Fishguard YFC, see the club's facebook page CFfI Abergwaun/Fishguard Yfc, or contact club chairman, Nathan Rogers or secretary, Teleri Wilson.