ST DAVIDS' Twr y Felin Hotel, has been shortlisted for Best Small and Exclusive Property at the 2020 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence.

Created to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across Condé Nast Johansens recommended properties, the world-renowned awards are a trusted mark of quality, recognised by consumers and travel professionals alike.

Originally built in 1806 as a working windmill, today Twr y Felin is a unique heritage hotel and Wales' first contemporary art hotel.

Opened in March 2016, following an extensive restoration, the 21 bedroom hotel offers luxury accommodation and award-winning fine dining at two Rosette Blas Restaurant.

It is both an AA four star silver hotel and a Visit Wales four star silver hotel with gold award, and is rated a five star hotel on Trip Advisor.

As a small hotel, the focus is on offering an exceptional hotel experience and five star guest service, which has resulted in a steady rise in occupancy, revenue and reputation in the three and a half years since opening.

"We are delighted to be shortlisted as one of just three hotels in the Best Small and Exclusive Property category at the 2020 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence," said Paula Ellis, group general manager.

"The Conde Nast Johansens brand reflects the highest quality of accommodation providers across the world, so to be identified as a leading hotel within their collection, is truly humbling."