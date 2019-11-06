Police are appealing for information after a man was repeatedly punched in an unprovoked attack.

The appeal follows an assault that happened on Charles Street, Milford Haven, at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, September 10.

A police spokesman said: "A man was repeatedly punched in an unprovoked attacked. He was not injured but was shaken by the event.

"Police have followed all possible lines of enquiry, and are now appealing to the public to help identify the man pictured, who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

"Anyone who can identify him – or if you believe you are pictured – please contact Dyfed-Powys Police."

Either contact police with information online at: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DPP/4241/10/09/2019/02/C