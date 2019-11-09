Visitors to Skrinkle Haven were all a-flutter this summer with the display of common blue and painted lady butterflies in the meadows above the cliffs.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority Wardens have worked for years to improve the biodiversity in the meadow near Manorbier and this year provided one of the best displays of orchids and richest variety of wildflowers seen so far.

The abundance and variety of plants has provided an opportunity to collect seeds, which have helped the National Trust team in their work to create new wildflower meadows on the Southwood Estate.

Green hay, which contains wildflower seeds from Skrinkle Haven and National Trust sites at Good Hope and Castell, has been spread across 14 hectares of land at Southwood, with the aim of creating species-rich meadows that deliver for nature.

National Park operations manager Steve Jones said: “Warden Teams throughout the National Park are playing a key role in improving biodiversity and working alongside the National Trust at Skrinkle creates lasting benefits for the Park’s wildlife and public enjoyment.

“This partnership will hopefully pay greater dividends in the future supporting the wildlife, improving the National Park’s biodiversity and creating colourful wildlife rich landscapes in other areas.”

National Trust area ranger James Roden said: “We’re delighted to have teamed up with the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority this summer.

“The wildflower seed collected from Skrinkle Haven will help us to create species-rich meadows on the Southwood Estate which will benefit wildlife and provide a colourful display for visitors to enjoy.

“We look forward to continued partnership working with the National Park authority and seeing the results of the meadow creation work on the Southwood Estate over the next few years.”