A man from Pembrokeshire has been charged with breaching a sexual offences prevention order after allegedly approaching a 14-year-old girl.

Gareth Thomas James Flynn, 41, of no fixed abode, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court yesterday (November 6), charged with an offence under the Sexual Offences Act.

The charge given in court was: "On November 2, 2019, within Carmarthenshire, without reasonable excuse, did something, namely approach a 14 year old girl, who was unsupervised, on public transport and engaged her in conversation, that you were prohibited from

doing by a sexual offences prevention order made by Swansea Crown Court on November 28, 2014."

A police spokesperson said: "[Gareth Flynn] appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 6.

"He has been remanded in to custody until his next court appearance at Swansea Crown Court, on Friday, December 6.”