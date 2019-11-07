Candidates from pro-European Union parties have entered a pact to give voters a single Remain choice in dozens of constituencies at the General Election.

The Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Greens will not run candidates against each other in 60 seats across England and Wales.

Eleven of the seats fall in Wales.

But the seats do not cover Preseli Pembrokeshire or Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, both currently held by the Conservatives.

Ceredigion - where Plaid's Ben Lake won in 2017 by just 104 votes from the Lib Dems - will also be contested.

In Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, however, just Plaid will stand of the three parties.

The deal, brokered by the Unite To Remain group, follows an agreement earlier this year in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election, where the Lib Dems took the seat from the Conservatives after the other two parties stood aside

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said she is "delighted" that an agreement has been reached, adding that it is a "significant moment for all people who want to support remain candidates across the country".

Adam Price, leader of Plaid Cymru, said: "In these deeply serious times we need grown-up politics that puts our countries before parties.

"The single most important thing in this election is that we return as many pro-Remain MPs back in Parliament as possible."

Sian Berry, co-leader of the Green Party, said: "The crash-out Brexit the Tories are pushing for would be a disaster for people up and down England and Wales. And for action on climate chaos."