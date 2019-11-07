A MULTI-FAITH service to remember all victims of war is being held in Narberth on Saturday.

Hosted by Narberth Quakers, this will be their eleventh annual service of remembrance for the victims, and will take place at 11am at the town's Landsker Cross.

Those at the service will be mindful of the fact that it is 101 years since the end of the First World War and 80 years since the start of the Second World War, and that there have been many other wars in-between and since.

Readings, poetry, prayers and insights from a range of faiths will be offered at the service, which will take around half an hour. Everyone is welcome, whether of any faith or none, and they are invited to join the hosts for refreshments afterwards in a room at Narberth Swimming Pool. The service will take place in the room in the event of bad weather.

The Landsker Cross is situated at the junction of Station Road, Jesse Road and St James' Street.

Tomorrow (Friday), there will be a table with white poppies for sale in Narberth, in the car park entrance by Span Arts from 10am to 2pm. Donations to Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders.

Narberth Quakers meet for worship on Sundays at Bloomfield House Community Centre between 11am and noon, followed by tea and biscuits.