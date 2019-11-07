A WHITLAND walk in aid of Papyrus, the UK charity for the prevention of young suicide, has raised over £1,110.

Fifteen people and two dogs braved the elements to take part in the recent five-mile Hopewalk.

It was organised by Jackie Rodgers of Whitland, whose sister, Kate Heneghan, is head of the Welsh branch of Papyrus.

The charity says that suicide is the biggest killer of young people under the age of 35 years across the UK, and more than 200 school-aged children die from suicide across the country every year.

Said Jackie: “A magnificent £1,116 was raised this year, and we intend to make it an annual event.”

She thanked everyone who turned out for the walk, and al,so the raffle prize donors who were: Whitland Rugby Club;

Enigma, Whitland; Hazel Hair, St Clears; Co-op, Whitland; Station House, Whitland; Boots, Whitland; Harries Butchers, Whitland and

Got Cake, St Clears.

For more information on Papyrus UK, visit papyrus-uk.org/ or email cymru@papyrus-uk.org