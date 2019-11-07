Ten charges against a waste operator accused of being responsible for a fly invasion at South Pembs Hospital have been dismissed at trial.

All charges brought by Natural Resources Wales against Sundorne Products (Llanidloes) Limited - also known as Potter Group – were dropped two days into the trial, which started on Monday (November 4).

The dismissed charges related to the company’s former site at Unit 41, Pembroke Dock, where it was alleged that controlled waste was wrapped in a manner likely to “cause pollution or harm to human health”.

A spokesperson for the company said: “After hearing two days of evidence at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court, Natural Resources Wales offered no further evidence.

“District Judge James entered Not Guilty verdicts for all charges.”

Sundorne Products managing director, James Potter said: “We are very pleased with the outcome of this case.

“The Potter Group are a family-run recycling business which has always sought to achieve the highest standards and worked with NRW and other regulators.

“The Unit 41 operation was taken on by Potter Group after the original permit had been granted by NRW to Pembrokeshire County Council.

“In good faith, all stakeholders thought that it would be an excellent scheme to serve the communities of west Wales and fulfil Welsh Government targets on recycling.

“The company put in place the best available technology to ensure it was a well-run facility, equalling the best in the business and exceeding the standards in the industry Code of Practice.

“For two years, the company did everything it could to make the scheme work.

“I am pleased that these verdicts are a vindication of the tireless and diligent work of our committed staff in West Wales.

“We are grateful to our legal team, Jenny Watts of Watts Legal and Andrew Thomas QC of Lincoln House Chambers.”

NRW has been contacted for comment.