Full consent has been granted to test the world’s most powerful wave energy device off the Pembrokeshire coast.

The Pembroke Dock based energy supplier Bombora received the green light for both on- and off-shore licence applications for the development and testing of their new mWave energy technology – the first marine licence granted for a wave energy device in Wales.

Lesley Griffiths, the minister for energy said: “I am pleased Bombora has received a marine licence to deploy and operate the first wave device in Welsh waters. This is a significant step forward for the industry and our journey towards a low carbon future for Wales. Renewable energy is an integral part of our vision for a more sustainable future.

“Following our declaration of a climate change emergency, it is more important than ever projects such as Bombora’s wave energy converter are realised.

“I hope we can learn from this project and how it interacts with the marine environment to further develop our understanding and the renewable industry in Wales for the benefit of all.”

The mWave deployment will be carefully monitored to confirm the environmental footprint of the wave energy converter and will form a critical element of Bombora’s future wave park project consenting application.

Project manager, Madeline Cowley, added: “Devices need to be tested in open ocean environments to validate their performance and offshore operations processes.

“We are very pleased with the thorough and timely approach adopted by NRW in processing our consent applications.

“This reflects Wales’ strong commitment to the marine energy sector and will attract other developers to the region.”