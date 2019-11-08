As a temporary measure, Pembrokeshire County Council’s contact centre is now opening earlier to take phone queries from 8am from Mondays to Fridays.

While lines will continue to close at 5pm to new callers, from Mondays to Thursdays contact centre staff will work up to 6pm to speak to all those who are still in the queue at that point.

Lines will close completely on Fridays at 5pm as usual.

The extended opening hours are intended to help deal with the queries being received about the new waste and recycling scheme, and the forthcoming general election.

The opening hours will return to normal on Thursday, 12th December (9am to 5pm, Mondays to Fridays).