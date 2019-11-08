Dyfed-Powys Police Rural Crime team are investigating the theft of a dog potentially worth £5,000.

Mabli is a three-year-old rear Welsh springer spaniel bitch, who was in season when she disappeared. With a litter of pups she would be valued at around £5,000.

She was stolen sometime between 4pm and 5pm on Monday, October 28 from a farm near New Moat, Clarberston Road.

Her owner and other dogs have been left upset.

Anyone with information that could help with locating Mabli please contact PC Gerwyn Davies by calling 101.