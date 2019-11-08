Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for information following an allegation of shoplifting which occurred in Narberth.

The incident happened in a shop on July 24.

A number of items were stolen including perfume and aftershave.

Police have followed all possible lines of enquiry, and are now appealing to the public to help identify the people pictured, who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who can identify the people – or if you believe you are pictured – please contact Dyfed-Powys Police.

Information can be given to police by calling 101, online at: http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, or by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DPP/0070/30/07/2019/01/C