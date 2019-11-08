34 Glenview Avenue

Llanion Park

Pembroke Dock

Offers around £275,000

This extended and beautifully-presented detached house is situated towards the end of a very popular cul-de-sac and has been greatly improved in recent years.

The property offers sizeable and fairly versatile accommodation ideal for modern family living.

It comprises: entrance porch, entrance hall, two sitting rooms, dining area, beautiful sun room, luxury kitchen, utility room and downstairs WC while on the first floor there are four double bedrooms, most with built in bedroom furniture, with an en-suite shower room to the master bedroom and family bathroom.

The sizeable plot is a special feature along with generous parking and a detached tandem garage.

To the front there is driveway parking for up to ten cars with a lawned area to one side housing an array of plants and shrubs within landscaped borders, side access gates to both sides with driveway to tandem garage with up-and-over door, window to side, access door to garden and storage area within rafters, lighting and power.

To the rear there is a sizeable landscaped garden comprising patio areas, lawns, rockery with various specimen plants and shrubs, vegetable patch, ornamental gravel areas with various outside lighting and power points.

