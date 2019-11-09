PATCH has launched its Christmas toy appeal with the aim of delivering some festive cheer to every child in Pembrokeshire.

In 2018, the Charity delivered to over 700 children in the county with the help of Pembrokeshire Frame and this year will be the tenth year they have done it.

Every child will receive 4 or 5 age appropriate gifts along with a book, a cuddly toy, art material and Christmas sweets or chocolates.

Wrapping paper and sticky tape is also given out to the parents so they can wrap the gifts.

Toby Ellis from Pure West Radio was the passionate MC for the launch and he said how he wants every child in Pembrokeshire to have a good Christmas.

PATCH chairman Dennis O’Connor thanked all the staff and volunteers along with all the many PATCH supporters.

He explained that the need for food parcels seemed to be increasing weekly. “The cost of the food PATCH is giving is approximately £1500-£2000 a week. Without continued donations we could not meet the need” he said.

Father Christmas was the next speaker who said how much he values the help PATCH gives and the people who donates gifts to help him. He gave an emotional talk saying there isn’t a naughty list, only a good list, as every child should have a good Christmas. He told us how he once joined the delivering in disguise and saw Mums crying with gratitude at the toys they had been given.

Rob McDougal Manager of Haverfordwest Tesco expressed his and the stores support for PATCH. Not just with being a drop off for toys but in many other ways. They have a collection place for food donations and they also give lots of surplus stock to PATCH. On November 29 the store is having a dedicated day collecting for PATCH.

Anyone wishing to drop off toys can do so at the following places: Tesco stores, Gwaun Garage – Letterston, The Library- Fishguard, Parfitts Carpets - Pembroke Dock, ATEB reception Haverfordwest, Bethesda Church School room Narberth Tuesdays 1.30-4, Sainsburys – Tenby, Cleddau Stores and Post Office – Llangwm, Run Way Autos – Haverfordest, Golden Manor Nursery -Pembroke, Torch Theatre Milford Haven, FBM - Milford Haven, Mabon - Milford Haven, Yorkshire Building Society – Tenby, The Lions Den – Haverfordest, and all PATCH bases.