Llanteg

Efailwen

Whitland

£190,000

Llanteg is a deceptively spacious, three-bedroomed, detached bungalow, occupying a very pleasant rural setting in the west Carmarthenshire countryside.

It is close to the border with Pembrokeshire and within easy reach of a good range of local services and amenities and indeed all the major towns of the area.

Standing in good sized grounds, the property briefly comprises a detached bungalow that includes uPVC double glazed conservatory, sitting room, kitchen/diner, three good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There is also a detached garage and the property offers considerable potential as a family home.

J J Morris – Narberth

01834 860260

jjmorris.com