Llanteg
Efailwen
Whitland
£190,000
Llanteg is a deceptively spacious, three-bedroomed, detached bungalow, occupying a very pleasant rural setting in the west Carmarthenshire countryside.
It is close to the border with Pembrokeshire and within easy reach of a good range of local services and amenities and indeed all the major towns of the area.
Standing in good sized grounds, the property briefly comprises a detached bungalow that includes uPVC double glazed conservatory, sitting room, kitchen/diner, three good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom.
There is also a detached garage and the property offers considerable potential as a family home.
J J Morris – Narberth
01834 860260
jjmorris.com