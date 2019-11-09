Coed Cadw

Felindre Farchog

£695,000

Coed Cadw is a delightfully situated 11-acre country holding/small holiday complex.

It comprises a spacious detached farmhouse with an adjoining two-bedroom cottage, which can be either utilised as one or two dwellings as required, as well as a detached one/two-bedroom, self-contained cottage known as Y Felin.

In addition, there is a useful range of outbuildings including a stone former cowshed/stable with conversion potential (subject to planning), a multipurpose building, a recently-built stable block and approximately 11 acres or thereabouts of predominantly clean, sloping pasture land.

Available by separate negotiation are tw blocks of land which in total extend to 16 acres or thereabouts including 500 yards or thereabouts of single bank fishing on the River Nevern.

Coed Cadw is an ideal lifestyle change property with considerable residential/equestrian appeal which has considerable income potential.

J J Morris – Fishguard office

01348 873836

jjmorris.com