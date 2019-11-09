TRIBUTES to The Fallen were paid at Pembroke Dock’s Military Cemetery this afternoon, November 9.
Forthcoming services in the area are:
November 10 - Memorial Green, Hundleton at 2pm.
Pembroke Parade at 10.30am for an 11am start from Chainback, followed by a church service at St Mary’s.
Pembroke Dock 2.30pm parade from Albion Square, followed by wreath laying and church service at St John’s Church.
November 11 - Freshwater West service at the war memorial starting at 11am.
All pictures: Martin Cavaney.