TRIBUTES to The Fallen were paid at Pembroke Dock’s Military Cemetery this afternoon, November 9.

Forthcoming services in the area are:

November 10 - Memorial Green, Hundleton at 2pm.

Pembroke Parade at 10.30am for an 11am start from Chainback, followed by a church service at St Mary’s.

Pembroke Dock 2.30pm parade from Albion Square, followed by wreath laying and church service at St John’s Church.

November 11 - Freshwater West service at the war memorial starting at 11am.

All pictures: Martin Cavaney.