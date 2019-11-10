66 Cambrian Road

Neyland

£210,000

This terraced property has three bedrooms on the ground floor with the living accommodation on the first floor to make the most of its uninterrupted views across the Cleddau River and beyond.

The accommodation briefly comprises three bedrooms, living room, kitchen, family bathroom and sun room with an attractive tiered garden to the rear.

Beyond the garden is a building plot with planning consent for a new residential dwelling.

It is also designed to benefit from the views over the Cleddau and has mains drainage already connected. The plot can also be accessed from Lawrenny Street.

R K Lucas

01437 762538

rklucas.co.uk