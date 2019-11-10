THE towns and villages of Pembrokeshire fell silent today as tributes to The Fallen were made on Remembrance Sunday, November 10.

Services were held today in towns throughout the county, including Haverfordwest, Pembroke and Pembroke Dock, Tenby, Narberth, Milford Haven, Newport, and many others.

Further services are taking place later today.

A service was held yesterday at Pembroke Dock's Military Cemetery, and more services to mark the Armistice, in this, the 101st anniversary, will take place tomorrow, November 11, at the 11th hour at the 11th day.

The Royal Family and leading politicians have led the nation in paying respects to those killed in war on Remembrance Sunday. A solemn ceremony took place at the Cenotaph in central London as well as thousands of war memorials across the country.