MILFORD Haven and Neyland paid their poignant tributes to The Fallen for today’s Remembrance Sunday, November 10.

Milford’s annual Remembrance Sunday service took place at 10.55am at the war memorial in Hamilton Terrace.

The parade initially assembled at the town hall at 10.40am before proceeding to the memorial.

On Monday, November 11, representatives of the Royal British Legion will assemble in the covered area outside Best One, Charles Street, at 10.45am to lead the call for a two-minute silence at the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

Neyland saw its Remembrance Sunday service this afternoon, with many attending, including MP Stephen Crabb.

Services were also held today in towns throughout the county, including Haverfordwest, Pembroke and Pembroke Dock, Tenby, Narberth, Newport, and many others.

Further services are taking place later today.

A service was held yesterday at Pembroke Dock's Military Cemetery, and more services to mark the Armistice, in this, the 101st anniversary, will take place tomorrow, November 11, at the 11th hour on the 11th day.