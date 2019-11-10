18 Donovan Reed Gardens

Pembroke Dock

Offers around £187,500

This reasonably-sized, detached bungalow would perhaps be ideal for retirees or a family and was constructed circa 2000.

The bungalow has been modified, with a converted garage offering greater living space internally, and briefly comprises: Entrance porch, hall, sitting room, dining area, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, three bedrooms with en-suite shower room to the master bedroom and family wet room.

Outside there is an open plan lawned front garden, with driveway parking for two cars. Via a gated side path to the rear garden you will find a patio/yard leading out onto a southerly aspect lawned and walled garden.

Donovan Reed Gardens is conveniently located for accessing the town's amenities including the nearby supermarkets, the waterfront and also the main roads leading to other parts of Pembrokeshire and beyond.

Pembroke Dock offers a wide variety of amenities such as four supermarkets, retail park, town centre shopping, public houses and restaurants, a well known golf course, leisure centre, schooling at all levels, bus and rail links with easy access to the beautiful Cleddau Estuary.

Guy Thomas

01646 682342

guythomas.com