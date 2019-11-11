HOUSEHOLDERS are being urged to ensure they are registered to vote ahead of the forthcoming General election.

In order to vote in the election on Thursday December 12, individual’s names need to be on the electoral register.

Completed applications to register must be received by Tuesday November 26. If you are already registered you will not need to reapply.

Poll cards have been sent out and if you have received one this means that you are registered to vote.

If you have not received a poll card it is possible that you are not on the register of electors.

Registering is quick and simple. Just visit: www.yourvotematters.co.uk and follow the instructions.

Alternatively, apply for a registration form or check your name is on the register by contacting Pembrokeshire County Council’s Electoral Services Office at Unit 23, Thornton Industrial Estate, Milford Haven, SA73 2RR.

You can also call the election helpline number on 01437 775844 or email: electoralservices@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

You can still vote even if you are away on holiday by applying for a postal or proxy vote application.

The deadline to submit a completed postal vote application form is 5pm on Tuesday November 26.

The deadline to submit a completed proxy vote application form is 5pm on Wednesday December 4.

For more information, click onto www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/ukpge2019