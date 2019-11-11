IT was marvellous to read of the visit to the north Pembrokeshire village of Star by the British astronaut Tim Peake - but then as an amateur astronomer I guess I could be biased - unfortunately more of an armchair astronomer these days as cold, frosty winter nights and old age do not motivate outside observations – still a member of the Shrewsbury Astronomical Society though.

It was also pleasing to read of the wonderful support by Councillor Rod Bowen and how true when he said that it will be something for the children to remember for the rest of their lives – indeed, there is absolutely nothing to stop one of the children from becoming a future astronaut and maybe, one day, actually walk on the Moon or Mars.

Regarding astronomy the night sky in west Wales offers good viewing conditions of the heavens due to minimal light pollution and I continue to delight in watching the International Space Station (ISS) passing overhead – viewing times can be obtained online from NASA – additionally there are many satellites passing overhead that can also be viewed without the aid of binoculars on clear nights.

Although not fully welcomed by amateur and professional astronomers I wonder if many folk are aware of the current 60 SpaceX satellites which forms the basis of the 'Stellar Constellation' a new space-based communication system which is expected to consist of approximately 12,000 satellites (yes, that’s right) by the mid-2020s?

In addition to this number another 3,000 Amazon Kuiper satellites plus 2,000 OneWeb satellites with possibly many more will be added to our ever-increasing crowded upper skies – and this is not to forget the 5,000 plus satellites currently in earth orbit.

What goes up must eventually come down and it could create a market for tin hats?

As earth orbits become more and more crowded the chances of collision increases with the possible potential of space impact debris hitting a centre of population, with all its consequences - orbital debris will also prove hazardous to space vehicles and astronauts.

But why all this vast expenditure in providing global broadband to enable faster online games and communication – how fast do you wish to run?

Such orbital enterprises could offer good debating for the older children and how they wish their future to evolve – do they really need all these satellites for faster broadband at the expense of astronomical observations and putting surface dwelling, space vehicles and astronauts at risk – the future is a land the young will inherit.

DAVE HASKELL,

Brithdir