RE: the letter from our MP, Mr Stephen Crabb, in your edition of October 9, was it a CV for a government post or a plea to his constituents?

Surely even Mr Crabb must realise that the whole Brexit shambles has been brought on by the Brexit fanatics' takeover of the One Nation Tory party and disregarding the needs of the country as a whole.

TEULU JAMES,

Trefdraeth