A CLASSIC car show has boosted the coffers of three local charities to the tune of £3,500.

On Thursday, October 31, Pembrokeshire Classic Car Club held its annual presentation night at Haverfordwest Cricket Club.

With money raised at the classic car show in June, held at Scolton Manor being donated to local charities.

Due to inclement weather on the day the club was unable to match totals raised at previous shows. However, a total of £3,500 was able to be distributed to the following charities: Paul Sartori Foundation, Diabetes Wales Cymru Tenby branch, and the Tanyard Youth Project.

The club would like to thank all local businesses for their support, Scolton Manor staff, St John Ambulance, stallholders, club members, Paul Sartori and Diabetes Wales volunteers, entrants and everyone else who contributed to the show.