IN Fishguard pupils from Ysgol Ger y Llan, Ysgol Wdig, Ysgol Glannau Gwaun and Ysgol Bro Gwaun tool part in a special Remembrance Service on Friday.

The children all gave readings during the service before laying poppy crosses in the grounds of St Mary's Church.

On Remembrance Sunday a large crowd processed to St Mary's Church before the laying of wreaths at the town's war memorial.