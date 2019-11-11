POLICE are appealing for information after a sportscar was damaged at Haverfordwest’s Castle Lake car park.

Four tyres were slashed, and the windscreen was smashed on the silver Mazda MX-5 sometime between 6pm on Friday, November 8, and 11am on Saturday, November 9.

If anyone has information about the damage, please contact Dyfed-Powys Police.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline

Email: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or call 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DPP/0017/09/11/2019/01/C.