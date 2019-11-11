A new memorial bench was unveiled during Narberth Act of Remembrance on Sunday.

The bench has been donated by Narberth Town Council, following a promise by the current mayor, Cllr Christopher Walters, while he was deputy mayor in 2018, that he would look at investing money into new memorial benches, identical to those in Haverfordwest.

At Sunday's service, Cllr Walters was delighted to be able to honour his promise and officially welcome the new bench.

He was joined by the deputy mayor, Cllr Sue Rees; Cllr Elizabeth Rogers and members of the Royal British Legion, as well as volunteers from community groups in Narberth.

He said: “The new bench marks the hundred years since the first two-minute silence was observed on Armistice Day.

"The bench looks amazing and is a wonderful asset to the memorial setting in Market Square.

"It was very fitting that the bench should be in position for the town's veterans to use on Remembrance Sunday. The young flag bearers who were at the cenotaph will make sure the bench is there for many years to come."