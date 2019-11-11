REMEMBRANCE Sunday in Tenby saw one of the largest crowds for many years gather around the town's war memorial.

Nearly 60 wreaths were laid, while some 50 organisations were represented in the procession along South Parade to the memorial.

Tenby Royal British Legion standard-bearer, David Folder, led the parade, with piper Graham Phillips playing a lament.

At the war memorial, the Rector of Tenby, Canon Andrew Grace, officiated and the Last Post was played by Wendy Barnett and Jill Bryant from Tenby Salvation Army band.

A service of remembrance followed in St Mary's Church.