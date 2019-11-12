HOMELESS support charity Homeless Pembrokeshire is holding an informal meeting for anyone with concerns about drug addiction.

Homeless Pembrokeshire stated: “For some time parents and loved ones have contacted us distraught because they have a family member struggling with drug addiction.

“So, on Thursday, November 28, there will be a very informal get-together at the Coffee Cave, 24 High St, Haverfordwest, from 11am-1pm; seating will be at the very back of the café, which is more private.

“Parents and loved ones will be able to come together to share their experiences with others going through the same.

“As they say, it's good to talk and if you are a parent or a loved one you are not alone, there are others struggling.

“There is no charge and we will supply the refreshments.

“All are welcome so please join us and others going through the same.”

For more information on the charity, see the Facebook page, or amandashomelesspembrokeshire.co.uk