A PEMBROKESHIRE village chip shop is going to be the plaice for locals to cast their General Election votes.

With the community's usual polling station out of action, chippy owner Duane Rossiter offered to serve up a batter option to cod-stituents.

So on December 12, the voters of Llanddewi Velfrey will be frying the flag for democracy in the Hank Marvin chip shop alongside the A40.

Former postman Duane, 36, thought it was a first class idea when Pembrokeshire County Council approached him with the request to house a polling station.

“The village hall around the corner is having work done, so the council were looking for another venue,” he said. “We’re more than happy to help – small communities have got to stick together.”

Duane runs the chip shop with his fiancée Kelly Philpin, 39, who named the business after the rhyming slang for ‘starving’.

“We’ll have an early start on election day, as the officials need to be here from 6.15am to set the polling station up in our restaurant area,” he said.

“Llanddewi Velfrey has got an electorate of around 360, but apparently there’s usually a turn-out of around 200.”

A slow start to polling in the village is forecast as Hank Marvin will not start serving until its usual time of noon.

“Hopefully everyone will decide to vote from lunchtime onwards so they can pop in and buy some food at the same time,” said Duane.