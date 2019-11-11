PEMBROKE Castle is once again enjoying a touch of small-screen glamour, with filming taking place in the Wogan’s Cavern this week.

The castle, which is no stranger to being used as a location to both silver screen and small screen productions, is believed to be being used for location filming for the latest series of the TV adaption of the bestselling novel A Discovery of Witches.

The Sky Original production from Bad Wolf has previously seen location filming at Carew Castle.

The Sky1 production of Discovery of Witches, by Deborah Harkness , is a contemporary love story set against the backdrop of Oxford academic life, but in a world where a witches and vampires live and work unseen, starring Matthew Goode, of Downton Abbey, and Teresa Palmer, of Hacksaw Ridge.

Teresa Palmer stars as brilliant academic and historian Diana Bishop, a reluctant witch denying her heritage, only for a discovery of a long-lost manuscript in Oxford, throwing her into the path of, and into a forbidden romance with, enigmatic geneticist Matthew Clairmont, played by Matthew Goode, who also has a dark family secret, he is a vampire.

The county is no stranger to being used as a film and TV location, Pembroke was used for location filming for romantic feature movie Me Before You.

The castle itself used to film scenes for a film version of hit BBC 3 sitcom Bad Education, while Freshwater West was used for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Pembroke Castle has stated Wogan’s Cavern will be closed until November 15 for filming.

Bad Wolf has been contacted.