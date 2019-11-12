The stars of the Pembrokeshire’s tourism industry shone last week at a glittering awards ceremony on the south Pembrokeshire coast.

The awards, organised by Pembrokeshire Tourism, the county’s lead trade association, brought together sponsors, finalists and guests including Scarlets prop forward Simon Gardiner who is sponsored by Pembrokeshire Tourism for the prestigious occasion at the newly refurbished Meadow House Holiday Park, Amroth.

Following a welcome from Jane Rees-Baynes, Chair of Pembrokeshire Tourism, Luke Hansford, Wales Regional Manager for the Main sponsor; Wales Cottages / cottages.com gave an update on developments in the self-catering sector and the growth of the Wales Cottages / cottages.com brands.

Luke said Wales Cottages couldn’t be prouder to be supporting the prestigious Pembrokeshire Tourism Awards. Continued development of the industry is key and we are delighted to work with Pembrokeshire Tourism each year to support the industry locally.

The awards were hosted by well-known radio presenter Andrew “Tommo” Thomas who, when not on -air is also the voice of match day at Parc y Scarlets. A man for all occasions, Tommo quickly brought light relief to the jangling nerves of the finalists.

Tommo said: “It’s been a pleasure to host the awards on behalf of Pembrokeshire Tourism and I’m proud of the amazing facilities and attractions that Pembrokeshire offers visitors”

The high quality of nominations received this year meant once again that there was very little to choose between the finalists in each of the 15 categories. The difficult job of determining winners fell to a panel of independent judges but even with over 85 years’ combined experience of working in the industry and running successful tourism businesses they still faced the most difficult task to separate the exceptional entries.

In addition to category winners, Leonard Rees of Quality Cottages received a special award for his outstanding contribution to tourism which spans some 60 years.

Dennis O’Connor, Tourism Liaison Manager said: “The Outstanding Contribution to Tourism award is given to those whose work has made a significant difference to what Pembrokeshire has to offer visitors. In Leonard’s’ case, his contribution to tourism over an extraordinary period of 60 years has benefited not only Pembrokeshire but the Welsh tourism industry as a whole so we are particularly delighted to recognise him with this award”.

Following the awards Jane Rees-Baynes said: “We are delighted that our organisation plays a central role working with dedicated tourism providers to ensure that the county remains a first class destination of choice.

The awards are an opportunity for us to recognise, reward and be inspired by the people who year on year respond to the demands and trends of modern tourism and we would like to congratulate this year’s finalists who all showed that tourism in Pembrokeshire is in safe hands”

The full list of category winners are:

• Best Breakfast sponsored by Pure West Radio – Fields Lodge B&B

• Best Taste of Pembrokeshire sponsored by Milford Waterfront – Blas Restaurant

• Best Activity Provider sponsored by the Scarlets – TYF Adventure

• Best Visitor Attraction sponsored by the Western Telegraph – Folly Farm Adventure Park & Zoo

• Best B&B sponsored Fly 2 Wales – Penrhiw Priory

• Best Self Catering Accommodation sponsored by West Wales Holiday Cottages – Ty Sherwood

• Best Hotel sponsored by High Level Software – Twr y Felin

• Best Caravan Park sponsored by Fishguard Garden Centre – Meadow House Holiday Park

• Best Campsite / Glamping Site sponsored by Digital Tiger – Florence Springs

• Sustainable Tourism sponsored Celtic Wines Limited – Bluestone Brewing Co

• Best Access for All sponsored by Wales Cottages – Hampton Court Holiday Park

• Best Event sponsored by the Scarlets – The Tour of Pembrokeshire

• Best Tourism Business Innovation sponsored by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority – Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales.

• Best Supplier sponsored by Frogmore Consulting – The Really Wild Soap Company

• Young Tourism Person of the Year sponsored by Folly Farm Adventure Park & Zoo – Joe Diment from Pembrokeshire Safari Tours.

• Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Award sponsored by Wales Cottages – Leonard Rees

www.pembrokeshiretourismawards.net