AN APPEAL has been made to help locate an unusual missing animal, on the loose in Pembrokeshire.

While missing cats and dogs are not uncommon, the county rarely sees an Emu at large.

The five-foot tall flightless bird has been missing from the Camrose area since last Thursday, November 7.

The antipodean avian, owned by Mark Boulcott of Herbrandston & Narberth Dental Health Practices, escaped the field where he is one of six birds kept.

Mark’s son Liam, practice manager, offered this advice for any Emu encounter: “They are pretty tame, so if people are gentle they should be able to approach it.

“Obviously, they can run at some speed, so, as long as people don't try to chase them and let us know, we can arrange collection.

“They are not aggressive, just curious and due to size can look a bit intimidating.

“It disappeared last Thursday from what we can tell; we’re really sure how. We assumed it jumped over the fence, though we've never seen one do it before."

He added: “It is one of six emus we have. Hopefully it’ll turn up, they are difficult to lose.”

If anyone sights the unnamed Emu, please call the practice on 01646 690580.