A CREWMAN has died after being pulled from the water at the Docks in Milford Haven in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, November 12).

There was a multi-agency response with the fire service assisting police and the coastguard in rescuing the man who was then taken to Withybush Hospital by ambulance.

A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police was called at approximately 12.15am this morning (Tuesday, November 12) to a report of a man in the water at Milford Haven Docks. The man was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

“Police are working in co-operation with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch, which is deploying to the scene, to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

“H.M Coroner has been informed”

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed that they had been requested to assist with an injured crewman with teams from Dale and Broad Haven attending.

A Welsh Ambulance Service Spokesperson added: “We were called on November 12, at approximately 00:07am to reports of an incident at the Docks, Milford Haven.

"We responded with two emergency ambulances and one patient was transported to Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest.”

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance to what they described as a ‘medical incident’ to support the Ambulance Service and the Police.