A HORSE has died after being hit by a lorry on a main road in Pembrokeshire earlier this morning (Wednesday).

The A477 Kilgetty by-pass was closed to traffic for over two hours while police dealt with the accident, which was reported at 4.45am.

The riderless animal was in the westbound carriageway of the road, just before the roundabout, when it was struck by the vehicle.

Police said that the horse was collected from the scene at 7.40am.

Traffic is now running normally on the road.