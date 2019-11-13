PEMBROKE Castle is once again enjoying a touch of small-screen glamour, with filming taking place in the Wogan’s Cavern this week.

The castle, which is no stranger to being used as a location to both silver screen and small screen productions, is being used for location filming for the latest series of the TV adaption of the bestselling novel A Discovery of Witches.

The Sky Original production from Bad Wolf has previously seen location filming at Carew Castle.

The Sky1 production of Discovery of Witches, by Deborah Harkness , is a contemporary love story set against the backdrop of Oxford academic life, but in a world where a witches and vampires live and work unseen, starring Matthew Goode, of Downton Abbey, and Teresa Palmer, of Hacksaw Ridge.

Teresa Palmer stars as brilliant academic and historian Diana Bishop, a reluctant witch denying her heritage, only for a discovery of a long-lost manuscript in Oxford, throwing her into the path of, and into a forbidden romance with, enigmatic geneticist Matthew Clairmont, played by Matthew Goode, who also has a dark family secret, he is a vampire.

The county is no stranger to being used as a film and TV location, Pembroke was used for location filming for romantic feature movie Me Before You.

The castle itself used to film scenes for a film version of hit BBC 3 sitcom Bad Education, while Freshwater West was used for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Pembroke Castle has stated Wogan’s Cavern will be closed until November 15 for filming.

A spokesman for Bad Wolf said: "I can confirm that this is the case. We are filming some historical scenes but I cannot go into exact details."