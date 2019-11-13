FAST food giant McDonald’s is determined to gain a foothold at the gateway to Pembrokeshire.

An appeal has just been lodged against the recent refusal by councillors of proposals to create a 24-hour McDonald’s – together with a Costa Coffee - on land on the outskirts of St Clears.

The development, north of the A40 roundabout, has the potential to create more than 80 jobs.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s planning committee turned down the application by Draycott Developments and Investments in September on the grounds that the area was outside the Local Development Plan boundaries.

The committee had been recommended by officers to give the proposal the go-ahead.

A flood of objections from the public followed the news last year that the application was being made, with ten times as many against the plan as in favour.

The appeal against the refusal has now been lodged with The Planning Inspectorate, who will determine the issue and announce their decision in due course. Comments on the appeal can be made by the public during the five weeks from the appeal’s starting date, which was Tuesday November 12.

The appeal, lodged by Draycott Developments and Investments, is against the refusal was for the development of the site at land at St Clears Roundabout, Old Tenby Road, St Clears, with the erection of both a freestanding restaurant and a freestanding coffee shop, both with associated drive-through facility.

The proposal also includes the installation of an access road, associated car park, public areas, extraction equipment and wider associated works.

The applicants had previously stated that the McDonald's, with a 100-seat capacity, would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while the Costa, with seating for up to 70 customers, would have opening hours of 5.30am to 10.30pm.