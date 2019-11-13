A ‘model soldier’ is likely to lose his rank after damaging his vehicle while drink-driving.

Ian James Forbes, of Baring Gould Way, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, November 12.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police received a call to say a car was parked in a dangerous position on the A487 at Pelcomb at 2.30am on October 24.

Officers found Forbes, 31, sitting in his Renault Captur which was parked across the road, and he stated the vehicle’s steering was damaged when he collided with a kerb, which meant it could not be driven.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “He said he had been drinking at the barracks at Brawdy and was on his way home.”

A roadside breath-test was positive and Forbes was found to have 90mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

“He lost control of the car, presumably due to alcohol, and the reading was a high one.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Forbes, a sergeant in the Royal Signals currently based a Brawdy, was previously of completely clean character and a ‘model soldier’.

“The defendant is as remorseful as one can be as far as this offence is concerned.”

He added: “He has never before carried out actions as foolish as this. He thinks the pressure of personal circumstances got to him and he was not thinking straight.”

“He took the very foolish decision to jump in the car and drive home. It was totally out of character.”

The court heard that Forbes was likely to lose his rank as a result of the incident, which would also affect him financially.

Mr Webb said: “It was truly a one-off.”

Forbes was fined £600 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £60 surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 20 months.