WALKERS and cyclists going between Saundersfoot to Wisemans Bridge will need to take alternative routes in coming weeks.

A recent landslip has blocked the Pembrokeshire Coast National Trail walkway between Wisemans Bridge and Coppet Hall.

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: “We have surveyed the site and are in the process of arranging permanent repair.

“In the meantime, we have closed the cycle path between Coppet Hall and Wisemans Bridge to ensure the safety of the public.”

A spokesman for the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority said that it was working with its partners at Pembrokeshire County Council to reopen the route 'as soon as possible'.

He added: "The alternative route for walkers, which is clearly signposted, is the higher level route through the woodland.

"Walking boots are recommended as this route is quite steep in places."

The landslip took place on Thursday of last week (November 7).

Meanwhile, the tunnel between Saundersfoot and Coppet Hall is to be closed for several days from next Monday (November 25) to enable the county council to install a new drainage line and additional drainage gulleys.

The tunnel is due to reopen on December 6, or even sooner if work allows.

The alternative route is either via Frances Road or the beach, with the latter way involving crossing a stream.