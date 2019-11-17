I’M calling on dads, brothers, sons, nephews, grandads and uncles to grow a beard this December and raise money for Bowel Cancer UK.

Taking part in Decembeard is simple.

All you need to do is clean shave on November 30 and let your facial fuzz grow throughout the month.

Already bearded? No problem.

Dye, ditch or decorate your beard and join the campaign.

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer and the second biggest cancer killer in Wales.

However, it shouldn’t be. It’s treatable and curable, especially if diagnosed early.

Grow a beard this December and raise funds to support vital services and lifesaving research.

Sign up at bowelcanceruk.org.uk/decembeard2019

KEVIN SHEEDY,

Former Everton FC legend,

C/o Bowel Cancer UK