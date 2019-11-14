POLICE have been mounting increased patrols in Pembroke following an incident at the weekend involving a vulnerable teenage boy.

On Tuesday, November 12, police posted on Twitter: “On patrol in Main Street, Pembroke. Providing reassurance to the public after an incident on the weekend which police are currently investigating.”

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “Police have been carrying out reassurance patrols in Pembroke over the last few days.

“This is happening following a police presence in the area on Sunday, November 10, after receiving a report raising concerns over the actions of a vulnerable teenage boy.”