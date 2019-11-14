A HUGE, unusual ship, with four tower-like columns, has been sheltering the stormy weather at Pembroke Dock.

The white and red-coloured vessel has been anchored in the Cleddau, having previously been sighted near Swansea.

The Netherlands-registered MPI Enterprise is designed for installing and repairing offshore wind turbines.

The 11,730-ton ship is taking refuge until conditions at sea improve, en-route to Denmark via Lands End.

The ship is owned by international shipping company Vroon, and is currently chartered by Danish company, Ziton, specialising in offshore wind farm construction and maintenance.

A spokesman for Ziton said the MPI Enterprise was "awaiting benign weather to continue her journey around Lands End," after working on several offshore wind farms in the Irish Sea.

According to the Marine Traffic website, the vessel was spotted in the port of Bremerhaven in Germany in August and its next stop after Swansea is Bristol, before it completes its journey back to Denmark.