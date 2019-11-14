PEMBROKESHIRE animal rescue group Greenacres had its hands full yesterday, with the arrival of adorable little lurcher pups.

Sadly, the lovely lurchers, just a few weeks old, had been abandoned.

Mikey Lawlor of Greenacres said: “Yesterday a member of the public arrived with 10 beautiful lurcher pups, they had been found abandoned on some rural land near Pendine.

“Thankfully, we feel that they could not have been there too long as all in reasonable condition, although very thirsty on arrival we estimate they are six to seven weeks old.

“We have notified the authorities, and our local RSPCA inspector has been informed.

“If anyone has any information on where they will have originated, please get in touch and your information will be treated with the utmost confidence.

“Big thank you to the gentleman and lady that rounded them and got them to us. We will now have them vet checked, and, when ready, vaccinated.”

For any would-be lurcher lovers out there, Mikey added: “These puppies are not available for adoption. We will advertise them once they are ready and will not be accepting applications until we are given the go-ahead by our vets.”

Greenacres is hoping to promote the importance of neutering animals to prevent unwanted litters, and is also appealing for donations, with more than £200 raised to date.

See the Greenacres website, or call 01437 781745.