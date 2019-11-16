FIVE half-marathon runners have been praised for raising more than £1,200 for a charity foundation set up in memory of little Masie Llewellyn.

Maisie Llewellyn – known to her family as Maisie-Moo - died in 2011, aged just 16-and-a-half months, after battling leukaemia for most of her short life.

Her family has been fundraising for the charity Latch ever since.

Maisie’s mum Kayleigh said: “I’d like to say a massive 'thank you' to these boys for taking part in the Cardiff half-marathon and raising £1,255 for the Maisie moo foundation: Ben Llewellyn, Karl Hughes, Alan Davies, Collin Sharp, and Adrian Blundell; huge thanks.”