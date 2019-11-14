The candidates for the two Pembrokeshire constituencies at next month's General Election have been confirmed this afternoon (Thursday).

As reported here, there are no Green Party candidates.

The Brexit Party had previously said it would not put up candidates in areas where the Conservatives won seats in 2017.

Standing in Preseli Pembrokeshire (in alphabetical order) are:

Stephen Crabb (Conservative).

Thomas James Hughes (Liberal Democracts).

Philippa Ann Thompson (Labour).

Cris Tomos (Plaid Cymru).

Standing in Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, are:

Alistair Ronald Cameron (Liberal Democrats).

Simon Anthony Hart (Conservative).

Glanville Owen Rhys Thomas (Plaid Cymru).

Marc Liam Tierney (Labour).

The General Election takes place on Thursday December 12.

Register to vote at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote